Tapinator (TAPM) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tapinator to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tapinator alerts:

This table compares Tapinator and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.22%

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tapinator and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 27.22 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 11.34

Tapinator’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tapinator and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 788 998 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Tapinator’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Tapinator peers beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.