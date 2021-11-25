Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $248.76 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.07 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.66%.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

