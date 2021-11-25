TE-FOOD Price Up 11% Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 11% higher against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and $743,287.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088420 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

