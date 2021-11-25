Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $457.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.60 and a 200-day moving average of $391.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

