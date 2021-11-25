Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 86,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 80,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 42.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

