Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after purchasing an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

