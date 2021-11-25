Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $471.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.20 and a 200-day moving average of $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

