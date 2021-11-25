Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment.

