The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 49,100 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

