The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of XONE stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48.
ExOne Company Profile
The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.
