The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $412.11. 2,676,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $434.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.68 and its 200 day moving average is $334.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

