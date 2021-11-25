The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.11. 2,676,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,675. The company has a market cap of $434.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.77. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

