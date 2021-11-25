The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.38. The LGL Group shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 6,202 shares traded.

LGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. Research analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 637.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

