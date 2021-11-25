The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,665,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

