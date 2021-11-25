The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. 5,665,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

