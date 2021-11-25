The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

