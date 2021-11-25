The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 3,902 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $57,905.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, November 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $105,913.83.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,037.50.

On Friday, October 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,250 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $15,712.50.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 78.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 926,385 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

