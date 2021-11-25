The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Increased to GBX 570 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.33 ($9.25).

SGE stock opened at GBX 784 ($10.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 736.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 704.01. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.80 ($10.59). The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27.

In related news, insider Andrew Duff bought 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

