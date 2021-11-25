The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $41.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.