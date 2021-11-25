The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $41.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

