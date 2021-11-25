The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.31 Billion

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 73.2% higher against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and $9.49 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.07 or 0.00011924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.62 or 0.00324650 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00661115 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

