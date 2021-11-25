The Transfer Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.36 or 0.00017636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $1.02 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00101426 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

