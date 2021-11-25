TheStreet Upgrades Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIOC. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BIOC stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. Biocept has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 112,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biocept by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

