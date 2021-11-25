Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 353 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 94,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

