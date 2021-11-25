Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 219 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

