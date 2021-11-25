Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 73.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 154,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tenneco were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 12.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

NYSE:TEN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $973.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.43. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.