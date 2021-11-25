Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.15 Million Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $214,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock worth $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

