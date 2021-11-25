Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.19 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at about $6,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

HIBB opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

