Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

