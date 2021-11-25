Tiaa Fsb Has $874.59 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $874,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,503. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77.

