Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $217,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.83. 567,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

