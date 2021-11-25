Tiaa Fsb Sells 195,819 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 6.04% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $384,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,742,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 149,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $478,914,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 145,194 shares during the last quarter.

VONV stock remained flat at $$72.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 178,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,366. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

