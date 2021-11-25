Tierion Price Reaches $0.12 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00241646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089609 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

