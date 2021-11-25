Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$10.51 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price objective on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Ramps Up Lending / Sector Multiples to Remain Strong Despite Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF is an FRC Top Pick.



,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a current ratio of 29.97. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.34 million and a PE ratio of 20.79.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.