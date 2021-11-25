Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$10.51 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price objective on Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Ramps Up Lending / Sector Multiples to Remain Strong Despite Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated November 12, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
TF is an FRC Top Pick.
,” Fundamental Research’s analyst commented.
Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a current ratio of 29.97. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.34 million and a PE ratio of 20.79.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
