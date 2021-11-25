Tolar (TOL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40,205.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Tolar has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Tolar has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $40,205.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089165 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,019,385 coins and its circulating supply is 214,881,490 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tolar is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

