Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after purchasing an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 102,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

