Trevor R. Milton Sells 3,927,429 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

