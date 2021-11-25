Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Constellation Brands by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.50 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

