Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,934.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,859.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2,705.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

