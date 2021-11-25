Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 652 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.