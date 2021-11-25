TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Brokerages expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report $23.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

TPVG traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,308. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $156,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

