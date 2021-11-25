TrueUSD Price Up 0% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $196.92 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00233554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,278,830,630 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.