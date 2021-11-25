Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

