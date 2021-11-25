Truist Securities Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $74.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $101.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

