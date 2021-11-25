Truist Securities Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $74.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $101.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATVI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.34.
NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $104.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,799 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.