TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TRxADE HEALTH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.