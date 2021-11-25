Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.74.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$51.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.18. The stock has a market cap of C$60.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 184.13%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,080.24. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $612,308 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

