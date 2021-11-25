Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 187.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 534,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 170,193 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

TUP opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.23 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.65. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

