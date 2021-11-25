Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$287 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.01 million.Turing also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

