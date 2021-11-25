Twinci (TWIN) One Day Volume Hits $57,826.00

Twinci (CURRENCY:TWIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Twinci has a total market cap of $107,296.10 and $57,826.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Twinci coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Twinci has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.21 or 0.07531265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,019.78 or 0.99372574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Twinci Profile

Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio

Buying and Selling Twinci

