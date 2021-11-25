Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $243,495.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $274,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $291,600.00.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after buying an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after buying an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.