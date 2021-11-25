Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $514.53. 159,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.